Do not pay for SIM card registration – Chamber of Telecommunications

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications on behalf of its members AirtelTigo, MTN, and Vodafone has notified the general public that the ongoing SIM registration exercise is free and subscribers are not supposed to pay any agent any fee.

The Chamber said it has come to its attention that some SIM registration agents of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) currently registering subscribers are charging some subscribers for the registration of their SIMs.



The SIM registration according to the Chamber is a national exercise that is being funded by the government and the mobile network operators and is, therefore, illegal and fraudulent for anybody to ask any customer to pay any amount as the cost of registration.



The Chamber is a statement that has cautioned individuals perpetuating this illegal and fraudulent act to desist from it.

“We also implore the general public to desist from paying or offering payments to the agents,” the statement said adding “Subscribers who are asked to pay or charged for registration should report the incidences to the nearest police station or their service providers.”



The MNOs say they remain committed to full transparency and accountability to both the Government of Ghana and its customers and seek the support and understanding of its customers to make the SIM registration exercise a success.