Do not sell your souls for money – Fifi Kwetey tells voters

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, has warned the voting Ghanaians to allow the development of the country to be what influences their decision to vote for candidates.

The General Secretary explained that eligible voters and Ghanaians needed to think about the country’s future instead of looking at which candidate gives the most money to vote and elect leaders.



Fifi Kwetey made this appeal when he was speaking to residents during the NDC ‘Thank You Rally’ at Assin North on Saturday, July 8, 2023.



“What you have done here today is ‘tell the NPP that you will not sell your soul and see your constituency go down’. That is the message that Ghana needs to hear. It’s the message that the Electoral Commission must hear. Do not sell your souls and let the nation go down,” he said.



The NDC General Secretary further commended the residents of Assin North for living up to this admonishment by voting for progress and competence in the person of James Gyakye Quayson.



Despite the massive road works the NPP initiated in Assin North before the by-election, the residents crowned the NDC candidate, James Gyakye Quayson as the preferred leader for the constituency.

According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



