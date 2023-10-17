Do not use your wealth to promote conflicts — Bishop admonishes

File photo

The Rt. Rev. Solomon Grant-Essilfie, the Winneba Diocesan Bishop of Methodist Church Ghana, has expressed concern over the lavish lifestyle of few Ghanaians, while majority of the citizenry dabble in poverty.

He wondered why some wealthy people spent their resources to fuel conflicts to gain power, instead of using it foster peace and harmony.



Rt Rev Grant-Essilfie, expressed these sentiments at a dedication ceremony of a multi-million-cedi pulpit at the Ebenezer Methodist Church at Kwansakrom near Agona Swedru in the Agona West Municipality.



The new pulpit was solely financed by a retired educationist, Mr Israel Babantude Dare, in appreciation to God for his successful retirement from active service without any hitches.



Rt. Rev. Grant-Essilfie commended Dare for the philanthropic gesture to help the growth of God’s work and urged others to emulate him.

Rt Rev Grant-Essilfie who was assisted by the Diocesan Lay Chairman, Nana Yamoah, the immediate past Cape Diocesan Bishop, Rt. Rev. Dr Ebenezer Abekah Wilson and the Minister in Charge of the Kwansakrom Methodist Church, the Very Rev. Albert Ocran Sackey, implored the congregation to cultivate the spirit of giving, to receive God’s multiple blessings.



He also urged the affluent in the society to support the needy and as well assist in other social interventions.



In another development, the children of the late Elisha Kyirem, the former Estate Officer of ADB, presented a deep freezer valued at four thousand Ghana Cedis to the Ekwamkrom Methodist Church, to commemorate the tenth anniversary of his death.



Rev. (Mrs) Grace Ekua Quansah, who received the gift on behalf of the Church, thanked the family and appealed to others to remember the church as God blessed them.