'Do not vote skirt and blouse' — Dominic Ayine

Dominic Ayine

Source: GNA

Dr Dominic Akuritenga Ayine, incumbent MP for the Bolgatanga East Constituency has advised his constituents to avoid “skirt and blouse” voting.

That, he said could become inimical to the fortunes of the party in the area.



Dr Ayine who polled 292 votes out of 416 to be retained as the Parliamentary candidate of his constituency said winning with more votes should be their focus.



His contender , Dr Emmanuel Abeireinya garnered 121 votes and the presidential and Mr John Mahama former President of the NDC pulled 412, and Kojo Bonsu three .



Dr Ayine, thanked all delegates and his contender Dr Abeireinya and his supporters.

He reiterated an earlier call made to the NDC membership in the constituency that the election was an eternal contest and should be devoid of insults and intemperate language.



He thanked the constituency executives , whom indicated had constitutional mandate to organize the election and said the NDC’s victory in 2024 depended on the branches and in 2012 when the NDC was in court it was made clear and for a successful elections to take place depended on the polling stations.



Dr Ayine thanked the Electoral Commission, the District Commander of Police and his men for security and peaceful election, as well as the media.



Dr Emmanuel Abereinya in a statement thanked the delegates and his supports and pledged his support to the winner.