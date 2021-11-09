'Do or die' paraphernalia portray violence, disregard them – NDC

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it has not sanctioned any branded T-shirts or paraphernalia bearing the inscription; “Do or Die”.

This was disclosed by the National Communication Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, in a statement on Tuesday morning, November 9, 2021.



According to the party, its attention has been drawn to branded paraphernalia, including T-shirts with the inscription; “Do or Die”, making the rounds on various social media platforms.”

It continued that the paraphernalia which bears the official logo and colors of the party “appears to portray violence under a misguided and malicious misrepresentation of “Do or Die,” a statement which was made by the former President John Dramani Mahama during his ‘Thank you tour’.



It added that: “Neither the NDC nor any of its assigns has sanctioned this paraphernalia which is the obvious creation of some faceless individuals who are up to mischief” and urged the general public “to disregard such images and treat them with the contempt they deserve.”