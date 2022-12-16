Do something, Mr. President! - Kabila to Akufo-Addo

James Kwabena Bomfeh

James Kwabena Bomfeh, former General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), has admonished the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sit up and take punitive measures against his government officials who fail to execute their duties effectively as well as those engaged in corrupt practices.

Mr. Kwabena Bomfeh, a.k.a Kabila, asked the President to boldly weed out the officials underperforming in his government and those giving him a bad name.



This, he believed, will revive Ghanaians confidence in him.

Making his submissions on Peace FM's Wednesday edition of "Kokrokoo" show, Kabila hoped the President will use his two years left to make things right and take necessary steps towards restoring the economy.



"You are left with 2 years [but] you can restore the confidence Ghanaians had in you from the beginning which has gone down. Do something!", he exclaimed.