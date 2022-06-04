25
Menu
News

‘Do you have better houses than God’, he doesn’t need your cathedral - Yamoah-Ponkoh to Akufo-Addo

Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh Former MCE for Ejisu-Juaben, Afrifa Yamoah-Ponkoh

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

God doesn’t want a cathedral in Ghana while Ghanaians are suffering, Former MCE

Focus on fixing the challenges Ghanaians are facing - Yamoah-Ponkoh to govt

Govt has so far used GH¢57 m state funds for National Cathedral Project – Ablakwa alleges

Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejisu-Juaben in the Ashanti region has bemoaned the insistence of the government to construct a National Cathedral in Ghana.

According to Afrifa Yamoah-Ponkoh, God will not want a cathedral in Ghana when most of its citizens are suffering due to the current economic challenges, adomonline.com reports

He said that rather than releasing money for the construction of the National Cathedral, the government should prioritise fixing the current hardships in the country.

The former MCE added that the government could use the money for the cathedral to pay workers who have not been paid for months including Nations Builders Corps (NABCo) trainees.

“NABCO is now collapsed. You have GH¢ 25 million for Cathedral while owing NABCO personnel seven months arrears. Do you have better houses than God that He says you should build Him a house?

“At this time when ‘no bed syndrome’ is affecting hospitals and you are building a national cathedral, for who? You want God to come and dwell in this filth?” Yamoah-Ponkoh is quoted to have said on Nhyira FM.

He added that the attempts by the government to go on with the cathedral project “is deceit to loot the public purse,” adding that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa-Akuffo Addo, “is highly confused and using Ghana for his personal gains.”

The former MCE made these remarks after allegations by some Ghanaians, including the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that the government has so far used GH¢ 57 million of taxpayers’ money for the construction of the project even though it said it will not be using only voluntary contribution for it.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears
Social media users lambast GH¢25 million Cathedral funding amid impact of June 3 floods
How the fast-rising Alpha Hour's tens of thousands army marched on an evangelical atheist
Prof Ahwoi recounts interviewing JJ in OB van at Burma Camp after June 4 coup
This is war, what 'childish behaviour' is this? - Pratt Blasts #FixtheCountry activists
Afia Schwar is a canker because we gave ‘too much room for buffoonery’ – Pundit
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Related Articles: