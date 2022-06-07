Do you have to build a national cathedral for Ghana? – Kyiri Abosom slams Akufo-Addo

Osofo Kyiri Abosom

The 2020 presidential candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly called Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has criticised the ruling New Patriotic Party for channeling resources into building a National Cathedral while Ghanaians are wallowing in poverty.

He lamented the economic hardships that Ghanaians are facing and called on authorities to shift their focus to providing viable employment opportunities to the youth.



According to the man of God, leaders who prioritize a National Cathedral over their citizens at a time of great suffering are weak in their minds.



In his view, the leaders are disconnected from the conditions and needs of their citizens and are living in history.



Speaking on Angel FM’s mid-morning show dubbed Y’adwumanie with Ohemaa Woyeje, Osofo Kyiri Abosom queried that “the minds of our leaders, starting from President Akufo-Addo to those down there, are weak… [In] this current age, do you [President Akufo-Addo] have to go and build a cathedral for the nation? Are you serious?”



The Founder of Life Assembly Worship Church disclosed that churches are collapsing because people have become ‘enlightened’ and seen the deceit of supposed Men of God. He prayed for many more to collapse so that people become free.

His comments follow government’s decision to release an amount of GH₵25 million to the National Cathedral Secretariat as additional seed money for the construction of the National Cathedral.



The government’s resolve was met with massive public outcry with majority of Ghanaians feeling that those funds could have been used for more pressing needs such as fixing Accra’s perennial floods.



Among those opposing the government’s decision is Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who said “considering the current debilitating economic crisis, why is the Akufo-Addo government releasing a colossal GH₵25 million for the National Cathedral project?”



“Shockingly, this is the same government claiming lack of funds to pay NABCo trainees, School feeding caterers, service personnel, the 3-year no-textbooks-syndrome.”



Reacting to same, Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South, said President Akufo-Addo is “engaged in extreme lawlessness”.

National Cathedral Project



President Akufo-Addo in March 2017, proposed the construction of a National Cathedral which he said is in fulfilment of a promise he made to God before winning the 2016 general elections.



At the ground-breaking ceremony, the President described the proposed Cathedral as an interdenominational worship project which is also a thanksgiving gesture to God for the blessings bestowed on Ghana on the occasion of her 60th-anniversary.



The $350 million project will have an auditorium of 5,000-seater capacity which will be expanded to a 15,000-seater capacity for national events as well as chapels and a baptistery.