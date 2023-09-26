Do you want a ministerial position in my camp? – Alan praises presenter

Maame Yaa Konamah, host of UTV's 'Mpu ne Mpu'

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, made a surprising and jovial remark during an interview with the host of UTV's "Mpu ne Mpu" show today, September 26.

During the interview, Alan Kyerematen asked the presenter, Maame Yaa Konamah, if she desired a ministerial appointment under his potential government, praising the presenter's intelligence.



“Do you want ministerial appointment under my government because you very intelligent?” Alan quizzed



In a recent press conference held in Accra, Alan Kyerematen announced his intention to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.



His decision to go independent was rooted in his perception that the NPP, which he had been a part of since 1992, no longer resembled the party he once knew.

"The NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the Party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, 'behind the curtain power brokers,' and some unscrupulous Party apparatchiks," Kyerematen stated during his press conference.



He further announced his honorable resignation from the New Patriotic Party and declared his candidacy for the presidency in the 2024 general elections as an independent presidential candidate.



Alan Kyerematen also revealed that his presidential ambition would be carried forward by a youth-led movement.



