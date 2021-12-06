Do your wives change their wigs annually – Freda Prempeh chides NDC MPs over impersonation claims

Member of Parliament for Tano-North Constituency, Freda Prempeh

Hon. Freda Prempeh, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Tano-North Constituency has posited that the NDC MPs are using a very lame argument to support their impersonation claim.

Her statement comes on the back of claims by the NDC MPs in parliament that the Dome-Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo was impersonated on Tuesday, 30th November, 2021 for the approval of the 2022 Budget.



She said that those who will advance the argument that the MP’s change in hairstyles is evidence enough that she was impersonated probably have their wives changing their wigs annually.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, she said: “I have a lot of wigs and I decide what to wear or when. So, can’t we decide to change our wigs or is it that those MPs’ wives wear the same wig 365 days a year? It doesn’t make sense.”



The Minister urged Ghanaians and social media users to ignore the impersonation claims by the NDC as this is a diversionary tactic to move attention from the substantive issue.

The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has disclosed that the Minority in Parliament is investigating a case of impersonation of Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, in Parliament on Tuesday.



According to him, the Minority side suspects the lady the Majority side came in with was not the Dome Kwabenya MP.



Meanwhile, the majority side has dismissed this assertion as they insist that the Gender Minister was present on Tuesday.