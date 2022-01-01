'Do your work and allow me to do my work' - Owusu Bempah tackles IGP Dampare

Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Isaac Owusu-Bempah, has reacted to a directive by the Ghana Police Service with respect to New Year prophecies.

According to him, there is nowhere that prophecies have triggered an economic crisis advocating that persons who do not believe in prophecies were better off staying away from the contents of same.



Owusu Bempah was speaking on December 31, 2021, during his church’s crossover watch night service.



He specifically mentioned the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare once in the first part of his preaching tasking him to invite Prophets to educate him about prophecies and not deal with people who did not believe in prophecies in the first place.



“If IGP Dampare wants people to think around the issue of Prophets and prophecies, he should invite us and let us tell him about our work. Why invite people like SDA adherents who do not believe in prophecies?” he quizzed.



He likened refusing to relay God’s message to that of Biblical Jonah who refused God’s orders and was swallowed by a whale.

Bempah stated: “if God speaks to Owusu Bempah and I refuse and a whale swallows me, a spiritual whale to swallow me and not vomit me, what do I do?



“My brother, do your work and allow me to do my work. If you don’t believe my work, I don’t mind. If you don’t believe us, we don’t mind. What you don’t believe, don’t listen to it. What you don’t believe in cannot cause fear and panic, how can it cause fear and panic?



“Some Christians do not believe in prophecies, that is part of freedom of worship, if you do not believe them, others do,” he clarified.



Start listening to relevant portions from 2:45:00 mark





The Ghana Police Service on December 27 issued a statement, prompting prophets on the need not to make prophecies that cause ‘fear and panic.’



“We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true."



“It is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life-saving service or to endanger the safety of any person,” the statement added.