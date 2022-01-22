Doctor admits giving Taadi ‘pregnant’ woman shots when found

Josephine Panyin Mensah was found near a church in Axim

The fifth prosecution witness in the case involving the fake pregnant woman of Takoradi on Thursday, January 20 stood in the witness box for a cross examination.

During the cross-examination, there was a banter between the lawyer of the defendant and Dr. Jerry Abobrah, who is also the Medical Director of Axim Government Hospital, as to whether the latter administered injection to Josephine Panyin Mensah.



Dr. Abobrah initially declined but later admitted that series of injections were administered.



The cross examination with the fifth witness then came to an end.



Doctors from Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital and Takoradi European Hospital will be expected to be in the witness box for cross-examination in the subsequent court sittings.



So far, four witnesses have been called already with Dr Abobrah being the 5th prosecution witness called.

The Takoradi District Court A, presided over by His Honour Michael Ampadu, adjourned next hearing to Thursday, January 27.



Background



It will be recalled that in August, 2021, news came in Mrs. Josephine Panyin Mensah, who was then believed pregnant and about to deliver, had been kidnapped by unknown assailants.



After thorough search proved futile, she resurfaced on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, claiming she has been freed by those who kept her hostage close to one month.



It turned out that the pregnancy was fake and the crime staged.