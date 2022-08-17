Doctor explains why women manage stress better than men

Senior Specialist at 37 Military Hospital, Dr. Frederick Arhin

Senior Specialist at 37 Military Hospital, Dr. Frederick Arhin, has disclosed why women are able to handle stress better than men.

Defining stress, he stated that it has several definitions but to the ordinary man, “it is an imbalance between our resources and our demands.”



He explained that human beings have several demands but limited means to fulfill them.



“Hence when there’s an imbalance between our demands and our ability to fulfill them, we put stress on ourselves,” he said.



Speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Men’s Lounge Show’, he said, “The body works in a very nice way so anytime the body is subjected to stress, there are certain chemicals in the body that are released to either prepare you to face that stressful stimulus, or to run away from that stimulus and those chemicals are called hormones.”

He noted oxytocin, a hormone more common in women causes them to withstand stress a lot more easily compared to men.



“This is why women tend to handle stress better than men because they produce more oxytocin. Men bottle up stress and hardly talk about anything happening to them unlike women who talk a lot,” he stated.



According to him, both men and women are equally prone to stress but everyone handles it differently.