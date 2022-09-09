4
Doctor injects taxi driver to death

Dr Arrest Suspect The suspect, Abass Adebowale

Fri, 9 Sep 2022

A medical doctor is in the grips of law enforcement authorities after it emerged that he had injected a poisonous substance into the body of a cab driver, causing him to die instantly, threw his corpse away, and then stole his car.

The suspect, identified as Abass Adebowale, is a graduate of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, and before his arrest, he worked with the Kaiama General Hospital as a medical officer. He is being held for the death of one Emmanuel Agbovinuere.

Chidi Nwabuzor, the police spokesperson in Edo State disclosed why and how the suspect was arrested.

The Edo State Police Command in an attempt to rid the state of crime and criminality arrested a medical doctor, Abass Adebowale, 36, for killing Emmanuel Agbovinuere, 39, a cab driver.

“The victim and the suspect met in July this year at an undisclosed hotel in Benin and that is where their relationship started. On Sunday, September 4, the suspect came from Kwara State and they met at the same hotel, where, as a customer, he took him around to where he was to do his business.

“The cab man complained of leg pain and the doctor promised to help and injected some poisonous drugs in his system. That was what killed him instantly. For him to conceal the crime, he left the corpse in the man’s Toyota Voltron car, but later took the corpse to Ondo Road, Oluku, Edo State, and dumped the corpse there.

“When the Anti-Kidnapping Unit got notice of what happened, they mobilised and he was arrested in Osogbo, Osun State, with the deceased car,” the police spokesperson said.

