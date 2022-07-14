Doctor who delivered Agormanya quintuplets shares ‘exciting’ experience

Dr Bansah Miriam Theodora

After the successful delivery of the quintuplets at Agormanya in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, the clinical coordinator of the St. Martin De Porres Hospital, Dr Bansah Miriam Theodora, has expressed joy over her involvement in the delivery process.

According to her, she was home when she received a phone call that a pregnant woman with a big belly was admitted to the facility who needed her services.



Dr Bansah said the officers detected that the symphysis fundal height was more than 35 and the fetal part which they palpitated did not give any sign of the head, hence the emergency cesarean section to remove the babies from the womb.



“It was out of the c-section that we got the five babies–all girls,” she said, adding that “all of them are in good condition and none is under oxygen.”



The quintuplet in an incubator at the St. Martin De Porres Hospital

According to her, she has not undertaken any surgery of this kind. Therefore her involvement in the process is a great achievement in her career as a medical doctor.



“I’m delighted to see something like this. I haven’t done one before so I am glad to have helped the pregnant woman deliver successfully,” she told Angel News.



The quintuplet girls are currently being incubated at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the hospital for their weight monitoring after recording less than a kilogram.