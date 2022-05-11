Doctors and nurses are leaving the country - GMA

General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Tutus Beyuo

Brain drain returns to Ghana in the medical profession, GMA

Big hospital loses 5 doctors in less than less month, GMA



GMA calls on government intervention to stop doctors from leaving the country



The General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Tutus Beyuo, has called on government to, as a matter of urgency, intervene to curb the rising spate at which doctor and nurses are leaving the country.



According to him, brain drain has returned to the medical and nursing profession in full swing

Speaking on TV3’s New Day show on Wednesday, Dr. Beyuo said, “…as we speak, doctors, nurses are leaving this country in droves, brain drain has returned in full swing.



“I know that because I am the General Secretary of the GMA, I won’t give you figures immediately,” he said when asked by host Roland Walker to mention how many have so far left the country.



He said five doctors he can confirm have left the country within the space of January to May.



“But I can give you some examples, I will give you a unit in one hospital I won’t name, a big hospital in Accra, from January till now, five doctors have left that unit. We need to do something about it deliberate in this country,” he said.