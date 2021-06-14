Doctors at Mother and Child Hospital operate with rechargeable lamps

According to the Medical Superintendent, they have written to GHS but are yet to get a repsonse

The Medical Superintendent of the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital has revealed that Doctors at the facility are forced to operate with rechargeable lamps and torchlights due to the unavailability of a standby generator.

The Mother and Child Hospital located in the Awutu Senya East constituency was commissioned last year but without a generator forcing Doctors and Nurses at the facility to resort to the use of mobile phone light for deliveries and operations during power outages.



Speaking on the Morning Starr on Monday, the Medical Superintendent Dr David Mekano said the hospital is, however, yet to lose lives due to the situation.



He added that they have written to the Ghana Health Service for help but are yet to get a response.



“We haven’t lost lives that are directly related to power outputs but we are a hospital and we will lose some lives. We have written to the Ghana Health Service about the generator. They’ve come to do an assessment but we’re hopeful they’ll bring it.”

Dr Mekano added that on a daily basis, the hospital receives “about 100 to 200 people coming in but on average, we get about 150 people.”



Last year, the Hospital called for help as it was in dire need of infrastructure and equipment to better serve residents.



The critical needs included mattresses, bed, furniture, oxygen cylinders, and generators.