Doctors, other staff of Tamale Central Hospital under investigation for stealing

Some staff of the Tamale Central Hospital, including some medical doctors, have been placed under administrative investigation for various offences, including stealing resources belonging to the hospital.



According to a report by Joynews sighted by GhanaWeb, disclosure of the said investigation was made by the Medical Superintendent of Tamale Central Hospital, Dr Mahamadu Mbini-waya.



The disclosure comes at the back of threats by the hospital staff to withdraw their services due to the lack of basic logistics for the treatment of patients.

According to the report, Dr Mbini-waya speaking in an interview with Adom News, explained how the activities of some hospital staff have led to a shortage in logistics and resources for the treatment of patients.



He said some of the hospital staff are known for forging their own receipts instead of using the hospital’s own receipts for revenue collection.



“And this very people would pocket the money. It will not go down well to the extent that somebody even had his own receipts. He has his own receipt. Have you seen how they are pushing the hospital down? Now there is no money, and the very people will come and say that we don’t have this, we don’t have that.



“Theatre too is the same, go there, and you will know the huge number of surgeries and how much comes to the hospital’s coffers. All these people are facing the disciplinary committee, staff of this hospital. And the least thing they will go to the chiefs and report me to the chiefs,” he explained.



Dr Mbini-waya further said some staff of the hospital end up diverting resources and logistics meant for operations at the hospital for their personal use. He added that the situation has led to a hindrance in the smooth running of the facility.

“A guy who was going to stand for assembly election for his community and everybody who comes from that community whether you have insurance or not, he manipulates the thing, and it goes through.



"Insurance comes, and they say this number of people that you sent to us is not correct. These things have been manipulated. So there is a whole lot of problems, the hospital is brought down in problems,” he told Adom News.



Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Director of Health is scheduled to meet the management of the Tamale Central Hospital to address the issue.