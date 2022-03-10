Doctors posted to Upper East Region in 2021 did not show up – Health Director

Upper East Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi

Medical doctors reject posting to Upper East Region

Put in place incentive packages to attract doctors, Health Director to govt



Upper East has only 42 medical doctors serving over one million people



Upper East Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi, has revealed that ten medical doctors posted to the Upper East Region in 2021 refused to work in the region.



This according to him has caused a shortage of medical doctors and specialists in the region which has a serious effect on the delivery of healthcare in the region, citinewsroom.com reports.

Speaking at the region’s 2021 annual performance review conference in Bolgatanga, Upper East he said a “very worrying situation to note is that, of the 10 medical officers posted to the region in 2021, none reported to work in the region. I hereby call on all concerned partners and stakeholders to ensure incentive packages are put in place to attract and retain doctors and midwives in the region to reduce maternal deaths in the region”.



He added that some of the specialists posted failed to show up due to the perception that the region is unattractive.



“New medical officers and specialists posted to the region feel reluctant or fail to assume duties, while there is also a high attrition rate. The region is perceived as unattractive and there is therefore great difficulty in attracting and retaining critical staff such as doctors, midwives, professional nurses and physician assistants.”



He called on stakeholders to ensure incentive packages are put in place to attract doctors and wives as the region currently has only 42 medical doctors, 721 midwives, 9 specialist doctors, and 2 dental doctors serving over one million people.