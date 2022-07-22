4
Menu
News

Doctors threaten strike August 1 over fuel allowance

101139355 Doctor Medicine Health Stetoscope Medical 563428 The doctors reportedly want their grievances addressed

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) will from August 1, 2022 declare a nationwide strike over fuel allowance, Starr News sources within the association have revealed.

This follows the failure of Government to respect an agreement for an upward review of fuel allowance for doctors every 6 months.

According to Starr News sources, all efforts by the doctors to get government deliver on the agreement have been unsuccessful.

The doctors currently receive GHC6.05 pesewas for fuel per a month. They contend current economic conditions make the fuel allowance woefully inadequate.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
WATCH TWI NEWS
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
‘How do you sue me for building a state monument?’ – Anyidoho
Why Owusu Bempeh has stopped praying for Akufo-Addo