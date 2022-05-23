Documents, computers destroyed as Lands Commission is flooded

These photos show some of the destroyed documents

The Lands Commission of Ghana has been flooded, leaving documents and some computers destroyed.



This, according to a tweet by the Ghana News Agency, was a result of the torrential rains that fell on Saturday, May 21, 2022.



“Accra Flood: Documents, computers destroyed at Lands Commission Head Office,” the tweet said.

Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that the perennial flooding in Accra resurfaced on Saturday night after a heavy downpour left several parts of the city flooded.



The downpour resulted in heavy gridlock on major roads in Accra leaving commuters stranded at lorry parks and bus stops.



Since the 1960s, the capital city at the slightest of rainfalls records devastation to communities as a result of floods.



The phenomenon on Saturday night obstructed traffic flow on major parts of the road in the capital.



Some of the worst-hit areas of Saturday’s floods included Kaneshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Madina, Awoshie, Odorkor and Santa Maria.

The Ghana Police Service, in a statement, cautioned drivers to avoid the “Graphic Road towards Kaneshie and Agbogbloshie due to the rising level of the Odaw River.”



Residents of affected areas were asked to remain indoors.



“In addition to the above, motorists and commuters should exercise great caution when using the La Beach – Kpeshie Lagoon Road towards Teshie-Nungua as well as roads that are linked by culverts and bridges.



“…anyone who is stranded due to the downpour and requires help should contact the Police on the emergency numbers 18555, 191 or 0302787373,” the police added.



