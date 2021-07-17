Does Kennedy Agyapong believe in the rule of law? – Kofi Amoah reacts to MP’s position as defence c’ttee chair

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Business magnate and CEO of Citizen Kofi, Dr. Kofi Amoah, has raised eyebrows concerning the leadership of Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.

The controversial MP is currently the chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee of Defence and Interior and has been tasked by Speaker Alban Bagbin to probe brutalities carried out by some military personnel in Wa a couple of weeks ago.



Reacting to the development, Dr. Amoah wondered why Kennedy Agyapong would be tasked with such responsibilities when the latter has himself been found to instigate attacks on journalists in the country.



He cited a recent instance where the Assin Central Member of parliament appears to have charged the public to beat up journalist Erastus Asare Donkor and questioned if he believes in the Rule of Law.



Dr. Kofi Amoah registered his sentiments on his Twitter feed.



“An MP who recently called for a mob attack on a journalist, an act this same “honourable” MP used to cause the horrible murder of a journalist, Brother Ahmed Suale, is “leading” a committee to investigate another mob attack by others



He believes in the Rule of Law?”

In a related development, veteran journalist and editor-in-chief of New Crusading Guide, Kweku Baako has weighed in on the Assin MP’s position as chair of the Parliamentary Select Committee of Defence and Interior.Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Mr Baako noted that he was being measured in his submissions since he didn’t want it to be misconstrued. The duo has a case in court against each other.“I have a peculiar challenge anytime I have to interrogate issues concerning Mr Agyapong. It’s a natural human thing. I’m in court with him. He lost at the High Court and filed an appeal. So, we are at the Court of Appeal.“Personally, when I’m interrogating him, I look at what people might say. My statement is it not being pushed a sentiment because we have a challenge with each other because of all the things he said. Out there anything I say could be coloured by the processes I have with him in court. It’s possible and I’m human. This is an issue of public interest so I’m unable to exercise a code of silence. I will be measured in how I go about it,” he said.

Kweku Baako also said that he was taken aback that when he heard that Kennedy Agyapong is the chairman of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee.



Baako stated the committee is a crucial one that should not be headed by an MP with such history.



He said, “I don’t know what went into it for members of parliament to do so and I don’t want to sound too personal but I felt really sorry when I heard he was the Chair of such a sensitive position.







