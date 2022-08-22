Does it mean NAM1 was engaged in lawful business? – NDC MP questions EOCO boss

MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

Opposition Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has called for an interrogation of the statement made by the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office about the state’s prosecution of Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1).

According to the MP, the suggestion by Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah that the state is lacking evidence and constitutional provisions to prosecute the CEO of defunct investment firm Menzgold points to official complicity.



He questioned if the admission by Maame Tiwaa implied that NAM may have been involved in a legitimate business after all.



“What this EOCO Boss is saying must be taken seriously. I smell official complicity in this matter. Lack of Applicable Laws means we have no laws in Ghana under which to charge NAM1 in court. Really? So does it mean NAM1 was engaged in lawful business?” the MP questioned in a Twitter post.



Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah, speaking at a recent forum, raised concerns about the prosecution of Nana Appiah Mensah, noting that the state is facing difficulty in finding evidence to prosecute him due to a lack of evidence and appropriate legal provisions.



“An example is the Menzgold case. Which law, which Act did he break? And it is becoming difficult to even prosecute that case because no law will define the offence,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister for Finance, John Ampontuah Kumah, has said that state prosecutors in charge of the case against the Menzgold CEO hold a view contrary to that of the EOCO boss.



According to him, the state remains bent on pursuing its case against the Chief Executive Officer of the defunct investment firm.



He emphasised that the Attorney General’s office has not expressed any difficulty proceeding with the prosecution of NAM 1 contrary to Maame Tiwaa’s statement.



“First of all, let me just put it out there that the Attorney General has not come out with any statement on the prosecution status of Menzgold, and so a comment by the Executive Director of EOCO does not represent the position of the prosecutors in this matter. So we need to put that clear,” he said.



He added that the government is resolved to ensure that the case against NAM 1 is pursued to its conclusion.

“As far as government is concerned, we think that the matter is in court. We have heard the difficult painful stories of customers and victims of Menzgold, but sometimes, if you can recall, when the government decided to intervene in this illegality, the posture of the same customers and victims and how they even fought against the government not to interfere and leave NAM 1 alone and they trusted that he’ll deliver and come and pay them.



“So some of these things we have gone a full haul to get to where we are, but as far as the government is concerned, the prosecution is going on,” he said.



NAM 1 has been slapped with 14 charges of money laundering, stealing, taking deposits without authority, defrauding by false pretenses, abetment of crime, sale of minerals without license, carrying on a deposit without license amongst others.



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:





Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:







GA/BOG