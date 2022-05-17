Does school feeding secretariat belong to Quashigah? – Caterers seek answers

Caterers of the School Feeding Programme

Caterers of the School Feeding Programme, have demanded answers from the government on why the National Coordinator for the programme, Gertrude Quashigah still remains in office regardless of her poor leadership.

Madam Achiaa, a caterer under the programme lamented that the non-payment of monies owed them has affected their work, as they are unable to cook for school children.



Caterers under the School Feeding Programme have refused to cook for school children until they are paid their arrears in full, with the amount allocated per head to students increased.



“We need a substantive minister we will report to. Since Otiko Djaba left office, the government has been unable to respect our agreement of paying us our monies after every first term. It is sad we now have to cry out in the media before we get paid,” she cried out.



The caterer revealed a measly 0.97pesewas is the amount allocated per head to students since 2017, “and that’s the amount we work with for each child. We demand the amount is increased to Gh₵3.00 per head.”



According to her, caterers nationwide have refused to cook for students and it will remain so until monies owed them by government are paid. “Until they meet us and those in charge of the programme make sure we are paid and review the amount, then we are not even boiling water.”



In an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show, Madam Achiaa disclosed reasons for which Adwoa Safo (Min) terminated Gertrude Quashigah’s appointment was valid.

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, reversed the decision to sack the National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Gertrude Quashigah.



Gertrude Quashigah’s appointment was terminated on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.



No reason was however assigned for her removal.



She was subsequently directed to hand it over to the Chief Director of the Gender Ministry.



But a letter dated, May 20, 2021, signed and issued by the sector Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, said she had reversed her earlier decision to terminate Quashigah’s appointment.



According to her, “the earlier letter was a result of an administrative error.” A move most attributed to the powers that be.

“Whatever Adwoa Safo said in the study was the truth and Quashigah should not be at post still. We want to know if Quashigah has been given the secretariat as her bona fide property. Have they sold it to her? We are being treated like illiterates and that is sad. They should treat us with respect,” she demanded.



