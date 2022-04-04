Doesn't the NPP govt see people of Ketu South as deserving equal opportunities? - Beatrice Annan quizzes

Beatrice Annan is a member of the NDC Comms team

A member of the national communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Beatrice Annan, has wondered if the people of the Ketu South constituency are on the same level of importance to the government as all others are.



She expressed this worry when she was commenting on the recent destruction of properties in parts of the Ketu South constituency of the Volta Region due to a renewed tidal wave disaster, on the Monday, April 4, 2022, edition of Good Morning Ghana.



She questioned if the government thinks of the people in these areas as much as it does of other people in other places.

“I begin to ask, as cabinet meetings, at their leadership meetings when they meet to discuss Ghana, or even at meetings held at Peduase, is it a case that the NPP govt [does] not see the people of Ketu South as people who deserve an equal opportunity in responding to their needs especially in times of a natural disaster such as this? Because, there is a reason why in the constitution, the preamble starts with, ‘We the people of Ghana.’



“We the people of Ghana comprise the minority, the majority and all persons who derive their citizenship from Ghana,” she said.



Beatrice Annan, therefore, called on the government to be sensitive to the plight of the people in Ketu South as there are fears that again, little help will come to them.



“This government must begin to be sensitive. When I was speaking with Honorable Abla, I think her fear even, more than what has happened, is that nothing will be done for the people again and so because these are different sets of people who have been affected, perhaps if we don’t take proactive measures, it will get to a time that the whole community may be wiped out by the tidal waves.



“Because, if for every time an incident occurs, another set of people who were probably not affected by the previous one are affected, then we are headed to a doom,” she said.

She continued that if the people of the devastated town of Apiate could receive such national attention for their plight, then the people of the coastal towns of the Volta region who continue to be affected by the tidal waves should also be given some urgent attention.



“I think that the way government responded swiftly, the way the vice president flew in the space of hours to Apiate during the explosion, the way we set up the fund – the president directed that some $5 million should be put in the fund to reconstruct the community, the way that the members of the Chamber of Mines contributed $4 million to the fund… I think that that community should be reconstructed because whatever happened is bad,” she said.



The NDC member, therefore, called on the president to rather commit some of the funds he puts into his foreign travels to uplifting the plights of the people of the affected areas from the tidal waves.



“But, in the spirit of Article 17 of the constitution, the people of Ketu South, even if predominantly, they empathise and sympathise with the NDC, are equally citizens of Ghana and so even if constructing the sea defense is a capital intensive project… I want to plead with the president that he cut down his luxurious lifestyle from being an Arabian King or a Russian Oligarch or a leader of a Mexican cartel, and at least dedicate that fund and say that with the little I have, instead of using GHc3.5 million to travel to a T.D. Jakes Leadership Conference… that GHc3.5 million, do you know what it can do?” she added.



Earlier, it was reported that tidal waves had hit parts of the Volta and Greater Accra regions.

It would be the third time such tidal waves have devastated parts of the Volta region in particular.



Pictures and videos of homes inundated with seawater in places like Agavedzi in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region as well as Aklabanya in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region have since been circulated on social media.



