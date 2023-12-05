Dokua has demonstrated that she is a force to reckon with – Analyst

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, MP for Akropong Constituency

Political analyst Michael Ebo Amoah has stated that the victory of Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, in the Okaikwei North parliamentary primary is shocking.

The lecturer posited that the victory of the MP has proven how strong a politician she is.



Following the decision by lawyer Sammi Awuku to contest the Akuapom North seat, the incumbent MP contested the primary in the Okaikwei North primary.



Several people, including NPP members, predicted her defeat.



Others described her as selfish for abandoning her seat and chasing after a different seat in another constituency.

However, she received 341 votes out of a total of 850 votes cast by delegates.



The Okaikwei North constituency saw a competitive race, with six aspirants vying to become the NPP’s next parliamentary candidate.



Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie received 27 votes, Prince Owusu Mensah received six votes, Akoto Alberta Afia Asomaniwa received 228 votes, and Nyarko Stephen Adipa received 108 votes.



In response, Michael Ebo Amoah stated, ”It was surprising how Dokua opened the gap. I thought the other female candidate would have defeated her. But she managed to close the gap and win. I believe she has demonstrated that she is a force to be reckoned with. For her to see the vision that she could not beat Sammi Awuku and thus would run in a different constituency and win demonstrates that she is a force to be reckoned with”.