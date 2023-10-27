Dollar MP: Don’t be a rubberstamp; do your job – Amoako Baah to NPP National Council

NPP flag | File photo

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Amoakoa Baah, has called on the National Council of the NPP to do their work for once.

He says they need to investigate the Member of Parliament for Bibiani, who has been recorded on tape indicating that he is ready to buy votes.



“The National Council for once do your job. This is not acceptable, this is not an appropriate message to give to delegates, like they are all corrupt and they are selling their votes and you’re ready to pay them.



We did that at the Kumasi election, the chairmanship election, Assin North, you name it. I am not surprised at all, but if they are doing their job, they should at least call him, and maybe they will tell him to tone down. They can’t arrest him because everyone is doing it.”



Background



New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani Anhwiaso Constituency, Alfred Obeng-Boateng has made it clear that he will do everything to be re-elected in the 2024 General Election.

In his bid to win the NPP primaries before next year’s general election, the MP has indicated that he has saved money in dollars to be used to pay off delegates.



According to him, he is ready to pay double of what his competitors will pay delegates in order to achieve his aim to be reelected.



“I am telling you that the money I will use for the primaries is in dollars, and that money has been secured long ago. I must be frank with you. That is money I am not touching under any circumstances,” Alfred Obeng-Boateng said in a video that has widely been circulated on social media.



The MP for Bibiani Anhwiaso continued, “So I laugh seeing all that they are doing, I have dollars there for that primaries. What I can tell my delegates is that I will pay more than double what anyone who will contest me will offer them, they should take that from me. If they come together and decide to pay GH¢10,000 per delegate I will pay more than that.”



“Whatever they pay, even if they pay GH¢20,000 I will pay more than GH¢20,000 because I know how much I have put there; I know how much I have reserved. That is why I saved in dollars so that the money will not lose value.”