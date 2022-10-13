Dombo’s family honours Dr. Bawumia with chieftaincy title; tasks him to uphold his vision

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been charged to continue to pursue the vision of renowned Ghanaian politician, teacher and king Simon Diedong (SD) Dombo.

Chief of Duori, Naa Dombo III during a courtesy call on him by the Vice President as part of his official working visit to the Upper West Region, tasked him with the responsibility of pursuing to the letter, the vision of the late Member of Parliament for Jirapa-Lambussie, who was a key founder of the Northern People's Party, the forebears of today's New Patriotic Party.



According to him, the family acknowledges his contributions in re-igniting the link between the two families that championed the vision of the tradition.



He described his intervention as timely and prayed God grants him the strength and fortitude to soldier till the dream of the two families that started decades ago is achieved.



“We acknowledge your intervention in re-establishing the link between the Dombos and the Bawumias. I am by this tasking you to pursue the vision of your father Dombo from where he left off. You have henceforth been tasked with the responsibility as a true son to achieve this dream that was birthed decades ago”, he charged.



Naa Dombo III also bestowed on him a Chieftaincy title “Leweh” to wit “the chief (Dombo) has returned”.



He explained that it was as a result of the traits of the late SD Dombo seen in Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that led the Dombo family to honour him with the title to encourage him to achieve his assigned task. Dr. Bawumia was also named as co-Chairman of the SD Dombo Foundation.

An elated Bawumia later paid glowing tribute to one of the pillars of the NPP at his graveside where he laid a wreath and prayed for his peaceful repose.



The late Douri-Na, was reputed to be the first educated chieftain in the Upper Region of Ghana.



He was one of the founders of the Northern People's Party and became its first Chairman with Mumuni Bawumia (the Vice President’s father as Vice Chairman). The Northern Peoples Party later merged with other parties to form the United Party.



During the Second Republic, Dombo was also a member of the first Parliament under the membership of the ruling Progress Party after he was elected in the 1969 Ghanaian general elections.



He was Minister for Health and then Minister for Interior in the Busia administration.