Dome Kwabenya MP breaks ground for construction of court complex

Sarah Adwoa Safo captured cuuting the sod for the law complex in her constituency

Source: GNA

Ms. Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, has cut the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern High Court Complex in the Constituency.

The court complex will have a three-bedroom house with an office and a one-bedroom outhouse for the Judge.



A news brief from the office of the MP said the project was in line with an initiative announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to enhance the justice delivery system in the country.



It said the initiative through the Ministry of Local Government and the District Assembly Common Fund, was to ensure the construction of 90 courts with accompanying accommodation for judges across the country.

"Today, we the people of Dome Kwabenya are witnessing the fruit of this initiative by the President, with the commencement of the construction of this Ultra-modern court complex," the MP said.



She said Dome-Kwabenya being the most populous constituency deserved a court complex to improve the justice delivery.