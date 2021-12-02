Dome-Kwabenya MP impersonation: Minority making clumsy commentary - Allotey Jacobs crowns Adwoa Safo 'hero'

Former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has hailed the Member of Parliament(MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo, over her impersonation brouhaha.

Rumors are that Hon. Adwoa Safo wasn't present during the voting in Parliament on the 2022 budget on Tuesday, November 30 that saw the Majority approving the budget after the Minority had rejected it.



There are claims that the woman who voted in the person of Adwoa Safo is an imposter.



Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Wednesday, a Minority member, the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa reveals the Minority is investigating the case of impersonation of the Dome/Kwabenya MP.



“Following pictures and videos we are reviewing this morning, it is becoming quite apparent to us that there may be a case of impersonation with regards to the lady who was presented as Adwoa Safo. It’s beginning to appear that she may not be Adwoa Safo.”

Responding to the issue during Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' Wednesday morning, Allotey Jacobs crowned Hon. Adwoa Safo 'hero' of the 2022 Budget approval.



To him, the Minority is dazed by the Majority's approval of the budget, so making ridiculous claims of Adwoa Safo being impersonated.



"Sometimes, propaganda can make you go and sleep. Now, they are saying that's not Adwoa Safo. It's so funny; very funny! You know what [defeat], when you lose something, you become dazed; so it's a clumsy commentary they are making," he stated.



