Dome-Kwabenya residents to demonstrate over Adwoa Safo’s absence in the constituency

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency

Adwoa Safo has been absent from Parliament

We demand some modicum of respect from our MP, Residents



Adwoa Safo, who doubles as the Gender Minister, is unavailable in constituency



Some residents of the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, in the Greater Accra Region, have disclosed a protest will be held against their Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



According to them, the purpose of the protest is due to her long absence in the constituency.



They explained that Adwoa Safo's long absence in the constituency is having an effect on the constituency as there has been no development since she left.

The aggrieved residents are from Ashongman Estate, Dome, Kwabenya, and Musouku.



The spokesperson for the group, Mr. Andy Kamkam, in an interview with Accra FM said the long absence of the MP has become a source of worry to the residents.



“We demand some modicum of respect from our MP. This is not a matter of the NDC or NPP but about the development of the Constituency. The NPP can resolve whatever issues with Adwoa Safo at the party level but we, by right are demanding to know the whereabouts of our MP,” He said.



Adwao Safo, who doubles as the Gender Minister, has been absent from the House all through the beginning of the year.



Her absence has prevented the Majority from getting the full numbers to push for the passage of certain bills, particularly the E-Levy.

The Majority Chief Whip, on Friday, March 18, called out the Dome-Kwabenya MP for holding the government to ransom.



He told Joy FM in an interview that his colleague MP should bow her head in shame for frustrating government business in Parliament.



“She has no basis whatsoever to behave the way she is behaving, I have been quiet, tolerant and diplomatic about this whole happening relative to Adwoa Safo, but the way it is going, she is blackmailing the entire system, which is most unfair,” he said.