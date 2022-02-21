Dome-Kwabenya seat be declared vacant- Ken Agyepong

MP for Assin North Cemtral, Kennedy Aygapong

Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has said the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency seat, which is currently being occupied by Sarah Adwoa Safo could be declared vacant.

This follows the absence of the MP for the area, for over 15days as stipulated by law.



The law states that a seat could be declared vacant if a Parliamentarian fails to show up in Parliament for 15 days.



Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Daily, the Assin Central MP condemned the absence of the Dome Kwabenya MP from Parliament.

He said: “She says she wants to be a deputy majority leader, that woman has failed in life. A whole minister, a cabinet minister, now demanding that she should be made a deputy majority leader before she comes, she should go to hell.”



The MP added that: “Don’t think I have two kids with her, therefore I’ll never speak the truth even at gunpoint I’ll speak the truth.



“If you don’t come to Parliament and you’re on tik-tok singing, Dome-Kwabenya is not for Apostle Kwadzo Safo. She should go and contest on tik tok.”