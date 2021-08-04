Dominic Nitiwul asks for €111m to buy 6 aircraft

Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul

Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul, through the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has asked parliament to pass a €111 million agreement for the supply of six L-39 next-generation aircraft for the Ghana Armed Forces.

The supplier is AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE a.s of the Czech Republic.



Some seven aircraft were to have been acquired for the Ghana Armed Forces before the end of 2020.



The Defence and Interior Committee is considering the request after it was referred to it.

Per the Defence ministry’s Medium Term Expenditure Framework for 2020 - 2023, as of 30 June 2019, it had “overhauled three Casa Aircraft for the Ghana Air Force and two helicopters which were grounded since 2012.”



Additionally, the government is also targeting to “refurbish 15 aircraft by December 2020”.