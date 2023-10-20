Dominion TV champions access to Africa’s 700m Christian market

President of Dominion TV, Lady Rosa Whitaker

Source: Dominion Television

Dominion Television (TV), a Christian Lifestyle Network, is leading the campaign for media and production outlets, advertising companies and Christian Media Organizations to explore Africa’s untapped 700 million Christian market, using robust data and digital strategy.

Basing on research conducted by Pew Research Centre, which discovered the continent as home to the world’s largest Christian community of approximately 700 million people, and demographics that pegs the number to cross one billion by 2050, the management of Dominion TV has tailored their content to meet the diverse needs of the African Christian community.



The contents have been diversified to include films, sports, fashion, food, entertainment, documentaries and special features on finance, health and programming.



Speaking at an event to launch its bloc children’s programme, “Proudly Me TV” which is aimed at cultivating Godly development and self-worth in children of African descent, President of Dominion TV, Lady Rosa Whitaker, said the African Christian community is a huge market that had been hidden in plain sight and urged other television networks, advertisers and other content creators to take advantage.



She explained that Christians in Africa represent a diverse base of largely young men, women and children who collectively form the continent's largest affinity group, for which reason they undertook a qualitative and anecdotal study to learn about the expanding demographic.



"There is a vast number of persuasions within the Christian community, and we at the Dominion TV try to serve them all,” she said.

According to her, data-driven insights have been sparse, and from what they understand about the market, she believes more can be done, because there are so many things that the data revealed but they are missing.



"We feel we cannot take this journey alone so we want to create a movement,” she stated.



Delivering the keynote address, the CEO and founder of Beyond Limits Africa, Dr Juliet Ehimuan, revealed that the Christian audience represented a growing population in Africa and it was a strong force with its own attributes as well as a growing appetite for faith-based content.



She said it was important to connect with the Christian community based on their preferences because they mostly looked at relatability.



She indicated that the 700 million Christian users have broad needs and there are diversity of products that they consume hence the need to think about what they need and how brands can serve them.

“In building blocks of robust digital strategy, there are four Bs – Be Preset, Be Relevant, Be Engaging and Be Accountable," she said.



"These will help us think holistically about leveraging digital content in accessing Africa’s 700 million Christian market,” she added.



Underscoring the station's commitment to maintaining its status as Africa's premier Christian lifestyle channel, General Manager of Dominion TV, Tracy Aboagyewa Malone, made a compelling pitch to media agencies, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs), and market influencers, highlighting numerous sponsorship opportunities.



She mentioned that Dominion TV's focus on value-based programming is expected to set it apart in the industry, reaffirming its dedication to providing unique and inspiring content to its viewers.



For his part, the Founder of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Duncan Williams, called for peace and stability in war-thorn countries in Africa, especially for the sake of children, as well as the great dreams and possibilities on the continent.

He said, looking at the possibilities the continent holds, it is important that the continent stays intact for these possibilities to be achieved.



"If we have ever prayed for peace and stability, visionary and selfless leaders on this continent, it is now than ever before,” he said.







