Don’t depend solely on government for jobs- Wisconsin Chancellor to graduates

The Chancellor of Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, Dr. Paul Kofi Fynn, has urged graduates not to depend on government for jobs as they come out of school.

He observed that most university graduates depend on the government for jobs, thereby increasing the number of unemployed graduates, hence the advice.



Dr. Paul Fynn gave the advice at the 15th Congregation of the Wisconsin International University College, which was held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Accra.



1159 students, made up of 21 diploma students, 1061 undergraduate students, and 64 postgraduate degree students, graduated on Saturday.



The theme for the 15th Congregation was,”Role and Opportunities For Private Universities In Developing Africa’s Future Work Force.”



Out of the above, 85 had first class, 449 students had second class upper, 308 had second class lower, 170 had third class whiles 62 had a pass.

Aside their certificate of honours, awards were given to the best graduating student, best accounting student undergraduates, best graduating student post graduate and best lecturer.



Speaking at the event, Dr Paul Fynn noted that the students had been given enough education both theory and practical enough to help them become entrepreneurs.



He also advised the graduates to eschew corruption wherever they find themselves, saying that corruption begins when they depend on the government for jobs.



“When you have education, you have everything, and you can sit down and come up with something that will help yourself and the nation.



The problem, as I keep saying, is the dependency syndrome: you sit and wait for the government to come and do something for you; it never happens, and you sit and cry on the government while nothing happens. “As graduates, you are going out, make good use of what has been given to you; share that with others; and make yourselves great, make Ghana great, and make Africa great,” he advised.

For his part, the President of Wisconsin International University College, Prof. Obeng Mireku, also urged the graduates to make a difference wherever they find themselves and whatever challenges they are confronted with.



He recalled that when the Covid-19 pandemic broke, Wisconsin International University College was the first University to come out with teaching and learning strategies for the students, therefore introducing the online class.



That, he said helped the teaching process to run smoothly without any physical contact, adding that such should be emulated by the graduates.



He also encouraged them to use what they have learnt from school to guide their life as they go into the world of work.



Debrah John Kwabena who was named the Best Graduating Student also expressed excitement about his award and encouraged his friends to push forward in whatever goal they set to achieve, noting that fact that nothing good comes easily.