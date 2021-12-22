Don not re-elect MPs who misbehave – Pianim

Renowned economist and NPP founding member, Kwame Pianim

Renowned economist and New Patriotic Party (NPP) founding member Kwame Pianim has chastised the Eighth Parliament following Monday’s brawl over the Electronics Transfer Levy Bill.

He is, therefore, calling on leaders of the political parties the Members of Parliament (MPs) belong to to sanction them by getting them sacked.



“If they don’t do it, we will make sure that these Parliamentarians are not re-elected,” he demanded on TV3‘s New Day on Wednesday, December 22 in an exclusive interview.



Prior to a decision to vote on the requested certificate of urgency by the Finance Committee of Parliament, members of the Majority and Minority members turned to fisticuffs in what has been condemned by a wide section of the public.



The Minority challenged a declaration by the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who was presiding over proceedings in the absence of Speaker Alban Bagbin, to vote as a Member of Parliament for Bekwai Constituency.



The free-for-all fight led to the adjournment of sitting to the following day.



Parliament has since risen with the Bill, popularly known as e-levy, not passed albeit expected to be revisited after Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Mr Pianim insisted that the Finance Minister cannot tax monies on electronic transactions, which he said are already being paid for by customers.



Nonetheless, he stressed that the reaction of the MPs to the Levy disgraced Ghana to the world.



“They soiled the Black Star of Africa.”







