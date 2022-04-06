0
Don’t abandon coronavirus protocols – Dr. Kuma Aboagye

Patrick Kuma Aboagye 20201233 Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanonline.com

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has clarified his stance on the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions by President Akufo-Addo.

He said even though the risk of the virus infection is low, there are still some 38 covid-19 patients which is a clear indication that the virus exists.

Dr. Kuma Aboagye is therefore appealing to the public to continue observing the protocols, especially the mask-wearing, adding that it is not mandatory anymore, but people should consider wearing the masks to protect themselves against the virus.

The Director-General also entreated the public to "get fully vaccinated” to protect themselves.

He was speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show with Kafui Dey.

