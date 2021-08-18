Don’t abuse women and girls in the name of religion – FIDA on kissing Anglican Priest

FIDA said for far too long, the issue of sexual harassment has been at best sidelined in churches

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has asked religious bodies not to abuse women and girls all in the name of religion.

A statement reacting to the Anglican Priest who was caught kissing female students said “It is now time to challenge cultures of entitlement and abuse of power by clerics which plague women and girls in religious settings.



The reality though is that sexual harassment and abuse by clerics has been in the news for quite a while due to undue influence, duress, and fear of religious authority. Though religious authority is regarded highly in Ghana, it should not be used as a cloak to oppress and abuse women and girls who most often need the protection of these clerics.”



Below is their full statement



Since yesterday, the attention of the country has been drawn to the video published by some media houses and circulating on some social media platforms of an Anglican priest, Rev Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi, kissing girls during a church service in a school. Also circulating are screenshots of chats allegedly posted by students of the same school claiming the incident as the modus operandi of the said reverend father.

Quite disturbing to watch was the jeering and excitement on the faces of onlookers which in no doubt emboldened the perpetrator to continue kissing the girls. Sexual harassment and sexual abuse are not a laughing matter.



Needless to say, sexual harassment is gender-based violence and a violation of the human rights of girls and women and is prohibited in the 1992 Constitution, the Domestic Violence Act, and the Labour Act. The Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) defines “sexual harassment as any unwelcome, offensive or importunate sexual advances or request made by an employer or superior officer or a co-worker, whether the worker is a man or woman. The effect of sexual harassment in the academic and professional lives of women has in most situations denied women of their rightful places of merit and contributed to the huge gender gaps in education and the workplace, thus the need for the Affirmative Action Law.



FIDA-Ghana applauds the Anglican Church of Ghana for taking this matter seriously by relieving Rev Father Larbi of his duties, providing counseling for the girls, and investigating this unfortunate incident. It is now time for women and girls who have been sexually harassed in churches to come out with their experiences in order to raise awareness of these despicable acts. Being mindful of the possibility of being stigmatized for speaking out, FIDA Ghana would like to inform the public of its Gender-Based Violence reporting phone number or WhatsApp platform on 0554121205 and website on www.save@fida.org. These platforms provide



opportunity for victims of violence to report such acts whilst providing a trained lawyer to attend to their legal needs.