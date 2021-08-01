Don’t allow corrupt heads of public institutions to go scot-free – Haruna Iddrisu to SP

Kissi Agyebeng

• Kissi Agyebeng has been asked to deal with heads of public institutions

• He is not to target only politicians as he tries to fight corruption



• He will be succeeding Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor



Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader, has charged Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor (SP), to deal with heads of public institutions who turn out to be corrupt.



According to him, the SP should not make it a point to target only political officeholders as a means of fighting corruption.



He said, heads of public institutions have always gone untouched because politicians are the ones that corruption probes and prosecutions target.

Before Kissi Agyebeng was approved as Special Prosecutor on July 30, Haruna Iddrisu said on the floor of the House that, “Chief Directors and Chief Executives are left as if they don’t [engage in corruption]. Some of them do, and there is evidence. The focus should not only be on petty corruption where you see a policeman stop a trotro driver.”



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader, on the other hand, called for a review of the laws governing the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).



He noted that, it will empower the Special Prosecutor in the execution of his mandate.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stated that, the review of the laws will also prevent the Special Prosecutor from becoming a “toothless bulldog who can only bark but will not be able to bite.”



Kissi Agyebeng was then approved by Parliament after the recommendation from the Appointment Committee was read to the MPs.

“The committee has duly recommended the nominee of the President for the appointment of the Special Prosecutor in line with the Section 13 (3) and (8) of the Special Prosecutor Act 2017 and the standing orders of Parliament and recommends the nominee Mr Kissi Agyebeng to the House for approval.”



Kissi Agyebeng will be succeeding Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor.



