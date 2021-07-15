Don’t allow greedy criminals to smuggle fertilizer to Burkina Faso – Akufo-Addo to Chiefs

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

• The practice of smuggling fertilizer to other countries still lingers on

• President Akufo-Addo has asked chiefs to play a watchdog role in their regions to curb this menace



• This, he said, hinders the productivity of farmers



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Chiefs in the Upper West region to reject persons with selfish interests to sell fertilizers provided by the government at a subsidized price rather than use it for its intended purpose.



He also asked them to support security agencies in the region to curb the smuggling of the fertilizers.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Nandom during his 2-day working tour in the region, President Akufo-Addo said, “I would like to make an appeal to you, and the other divisional chiefs and elders who are here, to enhance your cooperation with the security agencies, so we can stop the smuggling of fertilizers from Ghana to our neighbouring countries,” he said.



“We should not allow a few greedy criminals to cart the fertilizers subsidized by all of us across to sell in Burkina Faso,” he added.



Smuggling of fertilizers, President Akufo-Addo said will hinder the productivity of farmers.



He furthered that it will also have a rippling effect of government’s fertilizer subsidy programme (FSP) and planting for food and jobs (PFJ) initiative.