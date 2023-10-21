Don’t allow hooligans get close to Mahama’s office – LINSOD to Police

John Dramani Mahama

Lawyers In Search Of Democracy (LINSOD) has advised the Ghana Police Service against allowing the “Fixing the Country Movement” to protest at the office of former President John Mahama.

In a statement signed by the President, LINSOD, Eric Delanyo Alifo, Esq. stated that the Police should have advised the organizers of the protest to stay away from anywhere near 500 meters from the office of the former President.



“We have sighted, with utter shock, a letter purported to be written by the Greater Accra Regional Police, dated October 17, 2023, and addressed to a certain “Fixing the Country Movement,” and gave a tacit consent to the group to embark on a demonstration to, and on, the private property of H.E. John Dramani Mahama, a Former President of the Republic of Ghana and the flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress on November 16th, 2023.

“The letter, which was signed by DCOP Henry Kodjo Otoo was referred to the attention of one Ernest Kofi Bempah, and it advised the group on the route agreed between them and the police to the office of the former President,” Mr. Delanyo Alifo stated.



He continued: “One would have thought that in light of the tense atmosphere and the back-and-forth verbal attacks by Mr. Bempah and response from the NDC youth, and the highly likelihood of a clash between the two groups at President Mahama’s office on the day of the demonstration, the police would have been more circumspect and advise the organizers to confine their protest to public properties only, or stay away from anywhere near 500 meters from the office of the former President. As things stand, it appears to us that the police want to see mayhem, and this is very sad for Ghana’s democracy.”