Don’t allow politics to divide you – Nana Besemuna III

Nana Mprah Besemuna III, Overlord of Krachi

The President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs (ORHC) and Overlord of Krachi, Nana Mprah Besemuna III, has stressed the need for citizens to disallow partisan politics to divide their ranks.

He urged political parties, especially the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to use their influence to bring about development.



Nana Mprah Besemuna cautioned that party politics should not be a tool to create division among citizens but to promote peace and unity, first as citizens of Krachi and second as members of their political parties, as people with a common destiny and purpose of working towards the development of Krachi.



The Overlord of Krachi was speaking at a durbar to mark the homecoming of Krachi Youth Association (KYA) at the traditional capital at the weekend.



He urged the citizens to contribute meaningfully towards the area's development irrespective of their political parties to ensure rapid development of the area, which they could proudly call their hometown.



Nana Mprah Besemuna stressed that Krachi existed before the emergence of the two political parties and that belonging to a political party should not become a common ground for division.



He added that after all members of the NDC and the NPP interacted with the objective of bringing development to the people, and advised the youth to use politics more effectively to the benefit of their communities.

The President of Krachi Youth Association (KYA), Mr Ben Ntoso, said the homecoming during the Easter festivities was aimed at mobilising the human and material resources of Krachi for development and pointed out that one of the challenges that the association had been deliberating over was the downward trend of education in the area in recent times.



Mr Ntoso noted that education was crucial to both individual and community development, and that was why the association became more worried about the poor academic performance of students, particularly in the Krachi West Municipality and would have consultations with the Municipal Director of Education and other stakeholders to correct the worsening situation in schools.



Ghana's Ambassador to Togo, Kofi Mensah Dementiah, assured the association that he was committed to mobilising all citizens of Krachi in the diaspora to visit home and participate in development activities because Krachi needed them and they also needed Krachi irrespective of the comfort they found in other communities abroad.



A representative of the Oti Regional Minister, Mr King David, noted that the government had created the region and would continue to address the development challenges confronting the people.



He, therefore, urged citizens of Krachi to contribute their quota to complement the government's efforts in bringing development to the area.



He later presented an amount of GH¢1,000 on behalf of the Oti Regional Minister, Dr Joshua Makubu, to support the organisers of the programme.