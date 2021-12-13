Don’t allow yourselves to be used for violence - Divisional Chief of Okper to youth

Nene Odjorpeme Nanekey Tekpertey Ofori Agor IX, Divisional Chief of Okper

Divisional Chief of Okper in the Yilo Krobo of the Eastern Region has tasked his people to rally in unity to develop the Okperpiem community.

Nene Odjorpeme Nanekey Tekpertey Ofori Agor IX speaking during his royal coronation at the Okperpiem durbar grounds on Saturday noted that the development of any society depended solely on its people, a situation which required all hands to be on board to address.



“If the community must develop, it depends on you and me. We must all be involved in the development of the Okper community, we must all unite to develop Yilo Krobo,’ he said.



A serving Chief Inspector in the Ghana police service, he denounced self-seekers who according to him, assume positions just to satisfy their parochial interests and tasked the youth to not allow themselves to be used to satisfy their parochial interests by instigating them to perpetrate violence.



“They don’t want to develop the community but only concerned about their pockets, not the community so if someone approaches you to lure you to engage in violence, ask them why they won’t go for their brothers or children for such purposes,” said Nene Agor adding that peace was essential to the development of the community.



The divisional chief registered his displeasure with the current state of the Yilo Krobo Traditional Council, describing the Council as being an avenue for self-seekers to amass wealth for their selfish ends.

According to him, the once influential and revered traditional council has in recent times lost its relevance to nepotism and greed.



“In the past, we had a traditional council which was influential in the selection of MCEs, government appointees, the traditional council had the power to rebuke or recommend the dismissal of DCEs who faulted".



“But today, we have destroyed that traditional council and people are leveraging on it to amass wealth,” noted the traditional leader.



Nene Agor IX also decried the lack of efficiency on the part of service providers in the delivery of basic amenities such as regular flow of water and stable electricity to the people.



He bemoaned the lack of opportunities for the youth and said the Okper community would consider instituting a scholarship scheme to support brilliant but needy students who hail from the community to pursue higher education.

Background



47-year-old Nene Odjorpeme Nanekey Tekpertey Ofori Agor IX, known in private life as Chief Inspector Dennis Yao Terkpertey, a Prosecutor with the Ghana Police Service IX was installed as divisional chief of Okper on the 6th of September, 2021.



He holds a Bsc in Administration and Human Resource, a BL from the Ghana school of law, an MA from the Kofi Annan International Peace-Keeping Center, a Graduate from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration and currently a student at the Faculty of Law University of Ghana (LLM, ADR).