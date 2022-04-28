Don’t always wait on government, start something on your own - Youth urged

File Photo: Some youth who are engaged in afforestatiom

Source: GNA

Mr Franklin Leonards, Board Chairman of Switch Up Ghana Group, has urged young people to use available digital tools, and social media to start employable ventures on their own instead of always waiting for government employment.

He said they could start such ventures through collaboration and partnership among themselves as well as through digital and media platforms.



“I wish most young people can think and create opportunities for themselves through the adoption of digital platforms and partnerships among themselves. With this, the Government can later come in with the needed support,” he stressed.



Mr Leonards said this while commending a group of young people who had established a culture and tourism venture dubbed “Switch Up Ghana,” an avenue they intend to use to promote Ghana’s culture and tourism industry.



The Switch Up Ghana Group seeks to digitalise the country’s history and heritage to the world thereby creating a platform where people from the diaspora can visit and tour Ghana.



The Group also unveiled its board members comprising Mr Franklin Leonards, who is the Chairperson; Mrs Mavis Leonards, Board Secretary, and Colonel Mustapha Abass.

The rest are Mr Dominic Oduro Antwi and Ms Firdus Salifu.



Mr Leonards called on stakeholders in the history and tourism industry to digitally document Ghana’s culture and heritage in order not to lose them.



“We need to tailor our history in a mordenised, digital way, by adopting technology and social media to sell Ghana’s history,” he added.



He stressed the need to revisit and teach the history of communities and tourism areas in schools and for individuals, especially the youth, not to lose sight of them.



“We cannot sell what we have if we are ignorant of it. Most people do not know much about their history and are losing their sense of culture and heritage,” he reiterated.

Mr Benjamin Oduro Bosompem, CEO of the Organisation, said they intended to give visitors real-time tourism and cultural experience through their organisation.



“We intend to change the narrative of tourism in the country, whereby visitors would have the opportunity to integrate with communities and tourist sites,” he indicated.



He said that they would soon launch a “Switch Up Xperience. Com,” where foreigners and locals could visit and savour tourist sites and communities.