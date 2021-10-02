Don't arrest youth who vandalised power supply office, police station - Ya-Na Abukari II

Ya-Naa Abukari II, overlord of Dagbon

Ya-Naa Abukari II, overlord of Dagbon has appealed to the northern regional command of the Ghana Police Service to stop arresting errant youth who recently attacked electricity supply officials and a local police station.

The call by the overlord was contained in a statement released on Friday, October 1, 2021; where he stressed that relevant stakeholders are seized with the impasse and are working to find a lasting solution.



“His Majesty is also, with immediate effect, advising the police command and other security forces involved in this exercise to avoid the arrest of the youth while he finds an amicable solution to the impasse,” the statement read.



The overlord admonished power supply entities, Volta River Authority - Northern Electricity Distribution Company (VRA-NEDCo), to reconsider their boycott of services in the wake of physical attacks on their officials by some residents.

"The devastating economic consequences of withdrawing their services should not be lost on them. He, therefore, appeals to them to resume work to alleviate the suffering of the people and their economic activities."



A recent viral video showing police, accompanying VRA-NEDCo officials on their rounds, assaulting a resident accused of engaging in illegal power connection is believed to have triggered a backlash of attacks on police and electricity supply officers.



The Regional Security Council assured that multi-pronged measures were underway to solve the impasse but police have since arrested a number of young people suspected to be behind the attacks.