Don't be a social media 'hero' - Allotey Jacobs to IGP

Allotey Jacobs has cautioned Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, not to be swollen-headed by social media acclamations.

Allotey Jacobs, contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, said; "IGP seems to be winning or he's becoming the hero in the social media space" but advised him to stay focused.



"I know Akuffo Dampare too well and I always say you are one of the best IGPs Ghana has ever had but it looks like you are doing the bidding of the media space and bloggers though you don't relate to any of them. Ghana politics should foretell that the very people who say 'praise him, they are the very people who will say 'crucify him'...So, be careful!", he stressed.



He made these comments in relation to the unfortunate incident that occurred in Kumasi on Monday involving some agitated students of the Islamic Senior High School who were protesting the frequent knockdowns of persons by motorists in their area and clashed with Police personnel sent to manage the situation who ended up firing tear gas to disperse them.



The students were said to have been pelting stones at the Police officers which attracted the latter's harsh reaction.

Allotey Jacobs called on the IGP to focus on training his officers to be more professional in the management of crowd protests and social unrests.



"I plead with you to open up more centres in the various Regions and let your Police officers go for orientation because they are becoming trigger-happy and they are adding more tension to what we are facing in this country."



