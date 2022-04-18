Don't be afraid of entering into politics – Most Rev Naameh urges Christians

The President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, Most Rev. Philip Naameh

Most Rev Naameh says Christians should embrace politics and work for the common good

Most Christians are afraid to muddy themselves in politics - Most Rev Naameh



With the power of God, you can resist the temptation to be corrupt – Archbishop



The President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, Most Rev. Philip Naameh, has urged Christians across to desist from the notion that politics is a dirty game that makes them shy away from it.



He said that Christians must not be afraid of becoming corrupt and they should venture into politics for the good of the country, myjoyonline.com reports.



Most Rev Naameh, who is also the Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale, added that Christians should trust that they can fight off the temptation of corruption that comes with politics as Jesus Christ did.



“... there are some Christians who are afraid to muddy themselves. There are some who still believe that politics is a dirty game and therefore shy away from taking up that responsibility, but if we look at what Jesus’ death and resurrection actually mean, it is the power of God to resist the temptation to be selfish and care only about your family, your friends.