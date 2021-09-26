Don’t be an armchair Chief Executive - Clergyman advises MMDCEs

Reverend Lawrence Kwesi Tete

Source: GNA

The Reverend Lawrence Kwesi Tete, Minister in charge of Grace Presbyterian Church Community Eleven Tema, has admonished the nominated Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives that when confirmed they should be proactive and not armchair leaders.

“Your work is out there in the field, go out into the communities, interact with your people, traditional leaders, religious leaders, workers’ group, women and youth activists to ensure that things are fixed properly,” Rev. Tete told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema.



Rev. Tete advised, all nominees to leave the offices and be proactive in dealing with issues in the communities.



On governance at the grassroots level, Rev. Tete said, even though the mandate to nominate Metropolitan, Municipal and District Executives was the prerogative of the President, “you have a task to represent government at the local levels and ensure that the people benefit from national development”.



Rev. Tete urged the MMDCEs to justify the confidence reposed in them by the President through hard work, due diligence and faithfulness service to God and country; “being too partisan would not help the country as we move forward”.



He added that, as Ghanaians what MMDCEs needed to understand was that development for district levels depends on Chief Executives and the Coordinating Councils, therefore those who have been nominated, if confirmed must work their hearts out to bring about development.

"I have no problem with whoever that has been appointed for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly for example, what I am looking forward to is for him to work hard and to also fix things that are not in the proper place," he said.



He noted that, as a minister of the Gospel, he sees them as a community and political leaders and therefore together with his members they would pray to support him and the Assemblies because if it goes well with them it will go well for the whole communities.



Rev Tete urged Ministers of the Gospel to use the pulpit to encourage members to give the needed support to the nominees so that together they will see to the development of the various communities in the Metropolis.



He said, this is not the time for MMDCEs to amass wealth, rather share the national cake equally and when equity comes in, the grumbling of 'fix the country' would stop.



"There is an adage that says, To whom much is given, much is expected and once the appointment is given to them, we expect them to work hard," he said.