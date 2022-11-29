Don’t be complacent ahead of Uruguay match – John Mahama advises Black Stars

Former Ghana president, John Dramani Mahama has advised the Black Stars against complacency after defeating South Korea 3-2 on Monday afternoon.
According to the leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), it is important that the national team remains focused ahead of the final Group H match against Uruguay.
“Congratulations to the Black Stars for this relieving and vital victory against South Korea.
“This win sets the stage for our next game against Uruguay; No room for complacency,” ex-President John Dramani Mahama posted on Facebook.
A brace from youngster Mohammed Kudus and a strike from defender Mohammed Salisu helped Ghana to record the 3-2 win over South Korea on Monday.
Attention is now being shifted to the final Group H match against Uruguay on Friday, December 2.
