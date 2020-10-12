Don’t be deceived by NPP’s sod cutting ceremonies - NDC Parliamentary Candidate

The parliamentary candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Assin North constituency, Mr. James Joe Quayson, has asked Ghanaians, not to allow themselves to be deceived by the sod cutting ceremonies of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The aspiring MP said Ghanaian voters must teach the NPP a bitter lesson by voting them out for taking them for granted.



He said this form of political attitude where government only cut sods few months into an election should be discouraged.



He made the remarks when he filed his nomination to contest in the parliamentary election last week.

The NPP, he stated has failed woefully hence the need for Ghanaians, to show them the exit.



He assured voters especially residents in his constituency that the NDC will deliver on its campaign promises because it has the track record.



He asked Ghanaians to compare the achievements of the NDC to that of the NPP and judge for themselves.